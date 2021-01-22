National Stock Exchange Emerges As World's Largest Derivates Exchange

NSE said it has been focused on building robust markets for all asset classes.

The National Stock Exchange (NSE) of India Ltd emerged as the world''s largest derivatives exchange in 2020 by the number of contracts traded based on statistics maintained by the Futures Industry Association (FIA), a derivatives trade body. NSE ranked fourth in the world in cash equities by the number of trades as per the statistics maintained by the World Federation of Exchanges (WFE) for the calendar year 2020.

NSE said it has been focused on building robust markets for all asset classes. Its capital market segment average daily turnover witnessed a growth of 57 per cent in 2020, maintaining a healthy positive trend for the seventh consecutive year.



The volumes transacted through mobile and internet-based platforms surged, accounting for 35 per cent of cash market turnover. The year also witnessed the highest inflow in a calendar year from foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) in equities of Rs 1.7 lakh crore, up by 68.4 per cent year-on-year.