National Stock Exchange, BSE to remain closed today

National Stock Exchange of India (NSE) and Bombay Stock Exchange or BSE will remain closed on Friday, November 5, on account of Diwali Balipratipada.

Also the wholesale commodity markets, including metals and bullion, too will remain closed. Commodity futures and forex markets will also remain shut.

Earlier on Thursday, the market had seen a robust start for Samvat 2078 as the benchmark indices gained half a percent on November 4, which was the Diwali Muhurat Trading Day 2021.

The gains were mainly due to buying across sectors, except in the metal segment.

On November 4, the Sensex was up 295.70 points, or 0.49 percent, at 60,067.62 and the Nifty was up 87.60 points, or 0.49 percent, at 17,916.80.