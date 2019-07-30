How To Open A National Pension System (NPS) Account Online

An NPS account can be opened by a citizen of 18-65 years of age in two modes: online and offline.

National Pension System (NPS), a government-sponsored retirement planning, enables the subscriber to set his or her own choice for fund allocation to different asset classes. An NPS account can be opened by a citizen of 18-65 years of age. The subscriber can either apply for an NPS account by visiting a Point of Presence (PoP), or do it online through the e-NPS website- enps.nsdl.com. In the online mode, the applicant is required to quote the PAN (Permanent Account Number) along with bank details. (Also read:Tax benefits under NPS)

Guidelines for opening NPS account online

Any individual can open a pension account under NPS through eNPS using PAN card, where KYC (Know Your Customer) verification is done by bank or non-bank POP. One bank/demat/folio account details with the empanelled bank/non-bank for KYC verification is required for registration through eNPS.

Address provided during registration should match with POP records for KYC verification, according to e-NPS website - enps.nsdl.com. If the details don't match, the request is liable for rejection. In case of rejection of KYC by the selected POP, the applicant is required to contact the POP.

The applicant is also required to activate the PRAN or Permanent Retirement Account Number, an identification number for NPS accounts, for setting up an NPS account or managing an existing NPS account online.

Steps to open NPS account through eNPS portal

Step 1: The user is required to visit the eNPS portal- enps.nsdl.com. The eNPS portal provides the option of registration and contribution, as well as activation of a Tier 2 account, under the NPS section. Click on 'registration'

Step 2: Now, enter your status, PAN and bank. Click on 'continue'

Step 3: On the next page, enter your personal and identity details

Step 4: After furnishing the required details, the user is required to upload a scanned photograph along with a signature (in image form)

Step 5: Once these stages are cleared, the user is directed to a payment gateway for making the payment towards the NPS account.

After a Permanent Retirement Account Number (PRAN) is allotted, the subscriber is required to send the completed form within 30 days to the Central Recordkeeping Agency. Failing to do this in due time leads to freezing of the identification number, according to the eNPS portal.

