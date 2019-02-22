National Mediclaim Policy: Key Benefits, Features Explained Here

National Mediclaim Policy: The sum insured ranges between Rs 50,000 and Rs 5 lakh.

National Insurance Company, a Government of India enterprise, offers various general insurance products such as motor insurance, rural insurance and commercial risk insurance. As part of its health insurance portfolio, the state-run insurer offers a host of products such as National Mediclaim Policy. National Insurance Company provides cover against hospitalisation expenses incurred for treatment of illness/disease or injury contracted/sustained by the insured person during the policy period, according to National Insurance Company's website, nationalinsuranceindia.nic.co.in.

Here are 10 things to know about National Mediclaim Policy: