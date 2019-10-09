National Housing Bank Exposure In Dewan Housing Finance At Rs 2,435 Crore: India Ratings

National Housing Bank (NHB), the principal agency that promotes housing finance institutions in India, has an exposure of Rs 2,435 crore in crisis-hit DHFL as on March 2019, a rating agency said.

"NHB's exposure in Dewan Housing Finance Ltd (DHFL) and Punjab & Maharashtra Cooperative Bank (PMC) stood at Rs 2,435 crore and Rs 175 crore, respectively, at end-March2019... both of which were standard accounts as on end-June,"India Ratings said in a note on Wednesday.

The bank's asset quality was significantly robust despite the concentration of HFCs and commercial banks in itsloan portfolio, it said.

NHB made 15-per cent provisoning in the 2018-19 fiscal as a prudent measure, though DHFL was a standard account as onJune, the note said. There was a further recovery of Rs 42 lakh duringFY19 and no fresh slippages, the rating agency said.

National Housing Bank's gross NPA ratio was flat at 0.01 per cent in FY19 as compared to the previous fiscal. It also increased provisioning on standard assets to Rs 4,044 million in the last fiscal (FY18 was Rs 2690 lakh),which lowered the return on average total assets to 1.06 per cent.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.