National Critical Illness Policy: Premium, Eligibility And Other Key Details

National Insurance Company offers two variants of the National Critical Illness Policy: Plan A and Plan B.

Your Money | | Updated: February 25, 2019 17:17 IST
National Critical Insurance Policy can be availed for minimum sum insured of Rs 1 lakh.


National Insurance Company, a Government of India enterprise, offers various health insurance products. Among these, it offers a special insurance policy covering critical illnesses such as cancer, heart disease, kidney failure etc. Called National Critical Illness Policy, this product of National Insurance Company covers expenses in the event an insured person is diagnosed with critical illnesses, according to the insurer's website -nationalinsuranceindia.nic.co.in. National Insurance Company offers two variants of the National Critical Illness Policy: Plan A and Plan B.

Here are five things to know about National Critical Illness Policy:

  1. Any person between the age of 18 and 65 years can buy National Critical Illness Policy. Children between the age of five years and 18 years can be covered provided their parents are covered concurrently, according to the National Insurance Company website.
  2. The policy can also be availed for self and family members including spouse, parents and children.
  3. The sum insured for an individual starts from Rs 1 lakh to Rs 10 lakh and in multiples of Rs 5 lakh up to a maximum Rs 75 lakh.
  4. The sum insured can be a maximum of five times of the annual income for the insured person; for a working spouse, a sum equal to five times of annual income is allowed as the sum insured, and for a non-working spouse, a sum insured would be between Rs 1 lakh to Rs 10 lakh not exceeding 50 per cent of the sum insured of the proposer.
  5. The sum insured in full will be paid on the first diagnosis of a covered critical illnesses if a person survives for the survival period applicable to the critical illness, according to the National Insurance Company website. Survival period refers to the number of days a person survives after being diagnosed with a critical illness and varies for depending on which illness the insured person has acquired.

30 days survival period from the

date of diagnosis

90 days survival period from the date of diagnosis30 days survival period from the date of undergoing the procedure6 months permanent impairment from the date of diagnosis
Cancer of Specified SeverityStroke resulting in Permanent SymptomsOpen Chest Coronary Artery Bypass Graft SurgeryTotal Blindness
Myocardial Infarction (First Heart Attack-Of Specified Severity)Permanent Paralysis of LimbsOpen Heart Replacement or Repair of Heart ValvesDeafness
Coma of Specified SeverityMotor Neuron Disease with Permanent SymptomsMajor Organ/ Bone Marrow TransplantLoss of Speech
Kidney Failure requiring Regular DialysisPrimary (Idiopathic) Pulmonary HypertensionAorta Graft Surgery 
Multiple Sclerosis with Persisting SymptomsPrimary Parkinson's DiseasePneumonectomy 
End Stage Liver FailureAlzheimer's DiseaseBrain Surgery 
Third Degree BurnsBenign Brain TumorMajor Head Trauma 
Goodpasture`s SyndromeCardiomyopathyLoss of Limbs 
Apallic SyndromeEnd Stage Lung Failure  
Aplastic AnaemiaProgressive Supranuclear palsy  
Systemic Lupus ErythematousCreutzfeldt-Jacob Disease (CJD)  
Bacterial MeningitisEncephalitis  
Multiple System Atrophy   
Progressive Scleroderma   

Source: National Critical Insurance Policy prospectus

Apart from critical illness policy, National Insurance Company also offers National Mediclaim Policy to cover against hospitalisation expenses incurred for treatment of illness/disease or injury contracted/sustained by the insured person during the policy period.

