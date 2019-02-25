National Critical Illness Policy: Premium, Eligibility And Other Key Details

National Critical Insurance Policy can be availed for minimum sum insured of Rs 1 lakh.

National Insurance Company, a Government of India enterprise, offers various health insurance products. Among these, it offers a special insurance policy covering critical illnesses such as cancer, heart disease, kidney failure etc. Called National Critical Illness Policy, this product of National Insurance Company covers expenses in the event an insured person is diagnosed with critical illnesses, according to the insurer's website -nationalinsuranceindia.nic.co.in. National Insurance Company offers two variants of the National Critical Illness Policy: Plan A and Plan B.

Here are five things to know about National Critical Illness Policy:

Any person between the age of 18 and 65 years can buy National Critical Illness Policy. Children between the age of five years and 18 years can be covered provided their parents are covered concurrently, according to the National Insurance Company website. The policy can also be availed for self and family members including spouse, parents and children. The sum insured for an individual starts from Rs 1 lakh to Rs 10 lakh and in multiples of Rs 5 lakh up to a maximum Rs 75 lakh. The sum insured can be a maximum of five times of the annual income for the insured person; for a working spouse, a sum equal to five times of annual income is allowed as the sum insured, and for a non-working spouse, a sum insured would be between Rs 1 lakh to Rs 10 lakh not exceeding 50 per cent of the sum insured of the proposer. The sum insured in full will be paid on the first diagnosis of a covered critical illnesses if a person survives for the survival period applicable to the critical illness, according to the National Insurance Company website. Survival period refers to the number of days a person survives after being diagnosed with a critical illness and varies for depending on which illness the insured person has acquired.

30 days survival period from the date of diagnosis 90 days survival period from the date of diagnosis 30 days survival period from the date of undergoing the procedure 6 months permanent impairment from the date of diagnosis Cancer of Specified Severity Stroke resulting in Permanent Symptoms Open Chest Coronary Artery Bypass Graft Surgery Total Blindness Myocardial Infarction (First Heart Attack-Of Specified Severity) Permanent Paralysis of Limbs Open Heart Replacement or Repair of Heart Valves Deafness Coma of Specified Severity Motor Neuron Disease with Permanent Symptoms Major Organ/ Bone Marrow Transplant Loss of Speech Kidney Failure requiring Regular Dialysis Primary (Idiopathic) Pulmonary Hypertension Aorta Graft Surgery Multiple Sclerosis with Persisting Symptoms Primary Parkinson's Disease Pneumonectomy End Stage Liver Failure Alzheimer's Disease Brain Surgery Third Degree Burns Benign Brain Tumor Major Head Trauma Goodpasture`s Syndrome Cardiomyopathy Loss of Limbs Apallic Syndrome End Stage Lung Failure Aplastic Anaemia Progressive Supranuclear palsy Systemic Lupus Erythematous Creutzfeldt-Jacob Disease (CJD) Bacterial Meningitis Encephalitis Multiple System Atrophy Progressive Scleroderma

Source: National Critical Insurance Policy prospectus

Apart from critical illness policy, National Insurance Company also offers National Mediclaim Policy to cover against hospitalisation expenses incurred for treatment of illness/disease or injury contracted/sustained by the insured person during the policy period.