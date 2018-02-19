Nasscom's Skill Development Platform To Benefit 20 Lakh Techies: 10 Things To Know

PM Modi applauded the initiative and its focus on creating skills for future jobs in the country.

For the benefit of 20 lakh technology professions and another 20 lakh potential employees and students over the next few years, PM Narendra Modi today launched Nasscoms platform for skill development in eight technologies, including artificial intelligence. The platform called as FutureSkills aims to re-skill and up-skill the existing and emerging workforce in new and emerging Information and Communication Technologies (ICT). This platform will complement the Digital India initiative of the government, the National Association of Software and Services Companies (NASSCOM) said in a statement.