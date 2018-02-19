Nasscom's Skill Development Platform To Benefit 20 Lakh Techies: 10 Things To Know

Besides artificial intelligence, FutureSkills will also focus on new age technologies such as Virtual Reality, Robotic Process Automation, Internet of Things, Big Data Analytics, 3D Printing, Cloud Computing, Social and Mobile.

PM Modi applauded the initiative and its focus on creating skills for future jobs in the country.

For the benefit of 20 lakh technology professions and another 20 lakh potential employees and students over the next few years, PM Narendra Modi today launched Nasscoms platform for skill development in eight technologies, including artificial intelligence. The platform called as FutureSkills aims to re-skill and up-skill the existing and emerging workforce in new and emerging Information and Communication Technologies (ICT). This platform will complement the Digital India initiative of the government, the National Association of Software and Services Companies (NASSCOM) said in a statement.
Here are 10 things you should know about Nasscom's FutureSkills platform:
  1. Besides artificial intelligence, FutureSkills will also focus on new age technologies such as Virtual Reality, Robotic Process Automation, Internet of Things (IoT), Big Data Analytics, 3D Printing, Cloud Computing, Social and Mobile.
  2. While Digital India is working on steps to increase domestic electronic production and BPO promotion schemes for employment, this platform will make talent available for India and the tech industry to embrace opportunities from emerging technologies, said Nasscom.
  3. NASSCOM has conducted a comprehensive study with the Boston Consulting Group to identify 8 technologies, poised to grow tremendously, both nationally and globally, in the coming decade, along with associated 55 job roles and corresponding skills required for those technologies.
  4. The FutureSkills platform will enable discovery, continuous learning and a marketplace of best-in-class training providers/virtual labs and certifications for each of these job roles and skills, with customised pathways for learning.
  5. PM Modi applauded the initiative and its focus on creating skills for future jobs in the country.
  6. NASSCOM signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) to collaboratively foster, cultivate and strengthen reskilling initiatives.
  7. As a part of the MoU, NASSCOM and MeitY will work together to enable skill development and continuous learning not only for individuals in the IT-ITeS industry and its aspirants but also for employees belonging to other sectors.
  8. Ravi Shankar Prasad, Minister of Law & Justice and Electronics and IT, Govt. of India said, “Digital empowerment can only happen if there is digital inclusion. With the advent of new technologies like AI, Blockchain and IoT, reskilling of young professionals is critical. I’m pleased that NASSCOM has come up with this unique platform for skilling and reskilling young people where my department and team will provide lot of support and assistance. It is all about teamwork where government and private sector leaders and organisations like NASSCOM need to come together and contribute towards digital inclusion.”
  9. R. Chandrashekhar, President, NASSCOM said, “FutureSkills platform will not only help re-engineer education and but also create employment prospects.”
  10. NASSCOM is the premier trade body and the chamber of commerce of the IT-BPM industry in India. NASSCOM is a global trade body with more than 2,100 members, which include both Indian and multinational companies that have a presence in India.


