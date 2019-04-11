Naresh Goyal Pledges 26% Shares In Jet Airways For Loans

Naresh Goyal, founder of the now cash strapped Jet Airways, has pledged 26.01 per cent stake in Jet as security for loans from the Punjab National Bank (PNB).

The company told in a BSE filing on Thursday that Goyal had pledged 2.95 crore shares or 26.01 per cent of his stake in Jet with the PNB.

Mr Goyal quit last month as the chairman of Jet as part of a SBI-led banking consortium's debt resolution plan.

