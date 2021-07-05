Nandan Nilekani To Join Government Body Formed To Curb Digital Monopolies

Nandan Nilekani will join a Government panel which will advise on ways to curb digital monopoly

Non-executive chairman of Infosys Nandan Nilekani, has been included in a nine-member advisory council of the Centre, which will give suggestions to fast track the implementation of an Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC), official sources said on Monday.

The ONDC project is the brainchild of the Department of Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), which will be undertaken by the Quality Council of India (QCI) and is basically aimed at curbing digital monopolies.

ONDC will promote open networks developed on open-sourced methodology, using open specifications and open network protocols independent of any specific platform. It is expected to digitise the entire value chain, standardise operations, promote inclusion of suppliers, derive efficiencies in logistics and enhance value for consumers.

Apart from Mr Nilekani, other members of ONDC are Suresh Sethi, Managing Director and CEO of National Securities Depository Limited, RS Sharma, CEO of National Health Authority, Adil Zainulbhai, Chairman of QCI and Capacity Building Commission and Dilip Asbe, Managing Director and CEO of National Payments Corporation India, among others.