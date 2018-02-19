Mumbai To Get Another Airport: Five Things To Know

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday laid the foundation stone of Navi Mumbai International Airport. The Airport will be the second international aviation hub for the financial capital, presently served by the Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport that has almost reached saturation point.

Mumbai International Airport: Five Things To Know

1. PM Modi on Sunday laid the foundation stone of the Rs 16,000-crore Navi Mumbai International Airport and inaugurated the country's largest container terminal at Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust, that was constructed at a cost of Rs 4,719 crore. He performed the ground-breaking ceremony and the inauguration electronically in the presence of Maharashtra Governor C.V. Rao, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Union Ministers Nitin Gadkari, Ashok Gajapathi Raju, among others.

2. The Navi Mumbai International Airport will be constructed by GVK Power and Infrastructure Ltd (GVKPIL) as per a concessionaire agreement signed on January 8. The City and Industrial Development Corporation (CIDCO), the nodal authority of Maharashtra will oversee the project implementation.

3. The agreement has created a special purpose vehicle known as Navi Mumbai International Airport Pvt. Ltd (NMIAL), in which the GVKPIL, through its subsidiary, Mumbai International Pvt Ltd, holds 74 percent equity. Rest of the 26% stake is held by CIDCO.

4. The initial concessionaire period is 30 years, from the appointed date, which is extendable by another 10 years, for the project in which GVKPIL was declared the successful bidder in February 2017.

5. The NMIAL, a greenfield airport, will be constructed in the PPP mode on 1,160 hectares on the mainland in Navi Mumbai, across the Mumbai harbour, with the advantage of the upcoming Mumbai Trans Harbour Link, a Special Economic Zone and other major infrastructure developments coming up.



