As Mumbai Lashed With Heavy Rains, Here Are The Weather Updates For Other Places Mumbai Rains: Western Railways stated that the Uttar Pradesh line between Bhilad and Sanjan in Mumbai division was not affected from 7.45 am.

On Monday, however, several trains were



From June 26 onwards, train number 19309 Shanti Express train will run from Ahmedabad to Indore while it will remain suspended between Ahmedabad to Gandhinagar. Train number 69191 Anand Gandhinagar memu passenger, and train number 69192 Gandhinagar-Anand memu will remain suspended till July 1, and July 2, respectively.



IMD's Weather Forecast For The Next Few Days



Tuesday: The weather department projected extremely heavy rains at isolated places including Gujarat Region. Some places are prone to heavy to very heavy rain such as Konkan & Goa, Assam & Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura, West Bengal and Sikkim and Odisha. At the same time, heavy rain is very likely at isolated places over Coastal and south Interior Karnataka, north Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Saurashtra & Kutch, East Rajasthan, Jharkhand and Bihar. Duststorm or thunderstorm is very likely at isolated places over West Uttar Pradesh. Thunderstorm accompanied with squall is very likely at isolated places over East Uttar Pradesh, stated IMD on its website on Tuesday.



Wednesday: There are chances of heavy to very heavy rain at some places includng Konkan and Goa, Coastal Karnataka and Sub-Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim. At the same time, heavy rain is expected at isolated places over Kerala, South Interior Karnataka, north Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Gujarat Region, Marathwada, Chhattisgarh, East Madhya Pradesh, Uttarakhand, East Uttar Pradesh, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam & Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura, East Rajasthan, Andaman & Nicobar Islands, Gangetic West Bengal, Odisha and Jharkhand.



There are some places that are vulnerable to thunderstorm accompanied with squall and Hail including Uttarakhand, Jammu division of Jammu & Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh.



Thursday: There are chances of heavy to very heavy rain at isolated places including Konkan and Goa, Assam & Meghalaya, Sub Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim, Coastal Karnataka and Haryana, Chandigarh & Delhi. Heavy rain likely at isolated places over Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura, Rajasthan, Andaman & Nicobar Islands, Kerala, South Interior Karnataka, Marathwada, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Gangetic West Bengal, Odisha, Uttarakhand, West Madhya Pradesh, Madhya Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Coastal Andhra Pradesh, South Interior Karnataka and Kerala.



Thunderstorm accompanied with squall and Hail is very likely at isolated places over Uttarakhand. At the same time, thunderstorm accompanied with squall is likely over Jammu division of Jammu & Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, West Uttar Pradesh, Punjab and Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi



Friday: There are chances of heavy to very heavy rain at isolated places over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam and Meghalaya, SubHimalayan West Bengal & Sikkim, Coastal Karnataka, Konkan & Goa, Uttarakhand and Haryana, Chandigarh & Delhi. Heavy rain is likely at isolated places over Rajasthan, Kerala, South Interior Karnataka, Himachal Pradesh, Punjab and West Uttar Pradesh. Thunderstorm is accompanied with squall over Jammu division of Jammu & Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh and Uttrakhand.



Saturday: There is a possibility of heavy to very heavy rain at isolated places over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam and Meghalaya, SubHimalayan West Bengal & Sikkim, Coastal Karnataka, Konkan and Goa, Uttarakhand and Haryana, Chandigarh & Delhi. At the same time, heavy rain is likely at isolated places over Rajasthan, Kerala, South Interior Karnataka, Himachal Pradesh, Punjab and West Uttar Pradesh. There are chances of thunderstorm accompanied with squall over Jammu division of Jammu & Kashmir (J&K), Himachal Pradesh and Uttrakhand.



