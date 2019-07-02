Mumbai Rains: List Of Trains Cancelled, Rescheduled, Terminated Today

Indian Railways operated Western Railways and Central Railways have mentioned a list of trains (on its official twitter handle) that are terminated/rescheduled/cancelled today due to heavy Mumbai rains. Heavy rainfall in Mumbai over the past five days has affected the city's sub-urban rail network (Mumbai local train) on the Central Railways' Harbour and Main lines. The Meteorological Department has warned of "extremely heavy" rainfall in adjoining areas of Thane and Palghar on July 2, 4 and 5. Private weather agency Skymet said Mumbai is at "serious risk of flooding" between July 3 and 5.

Here's a list of trains terminated/rescheduled/cancelled today due to Mumbai rains:

1. Train number 22956 BHUJ-BDTS Kutch Express will be given extra halt at Sachin and Maroli stations, Mumbai Division of Western Railway mentioned in a tweet.

2. Train number 19218 JAM-BDTS Saurashtra Janta Exp will be given extra halt between Dahanu Road and Virar stations.

Mail/Express Trains Update

1. Train no 12980 (JP_BDTS) will be terminated at VAPI & reverse as 12979 Dep at VAPI 19.12 hrs on 2.07.19

2. Train no 19116 (BHUJ-DDR) will be terminated at DRD & reverse as 19115 Dep at DRD at 16.47 hrs on 2.07.19 pic.twitter.com/WgHGo1ZAzM — DRM WR MumbaiCentral (@drmbct) July 2, 2019

3. Train 12935 BDTS-ST will remain cancelled today, a tweet said.

4. Train number 59040 (VAPI-VR) will remain cancelled today.

5. Train number 59440 ADI-MMCT dated July 1 will be short terminated at VAPI and reversed as 59439 Dep Vapi at 16.55 at July 2.

Passengers may please note that following Trains have been short terminated & reversed from stations other than the destination due to water logging at Nallasopara following very heavy rains. Inconvenience is deeply regretted. #WRUpdatespic.twitter.com/vYK05TwIsx — Western Railway (@WesternRly) July 2, 2019

6. 59038 (ST-VR) dated July 2 will be short terminated at DRD and reversed as 59039 DRD dep 15.53 i.e. 59023/59030 (DRD-VR-DRD) will remain cancelled.

7. Train number 12980 (JP_BDTS) will be terminated at VAPI & reverse as 12979 Dep at VAPI 19.12 hrs on 2.07.19.

The following Trains are cancelled/Reversed/Terminated due to heavy rains at VR-NSP on 2/7/19

59040 (VAPI-VR) at 2.7.19 is cancelled

1. 69139 MEMU (VR-ST) cancelled one SPL MEMU with the rake of 69139 run bet DRD dep 9.15 up to ST

2. 61003 BSR-PNVL dated 2.7.19 is cancelled — DRM WR MumbaiCentral (@drmbct) July 2, 2019

8. Train no 19116 (BHUJ-DDR) will be terminated at DRD & reverse as 19115 Dep at DRD at 16.47 hrs on July 2.

9. Train number 69165- Panvel - Vasai Road of 02/07/2019 will remain cancelled.

10. Train number 19218 JAM-BDTS Saurashtra Janta Exp will be given extra halt between Dahanu Road and Virar stations.

