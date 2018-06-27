Weather Update: Some Trains Rescheduled As Heavy Rains Continue At Several Places

Gorakhpur Express, with a scheduled departure at 5.50 pm, was rescheduled at 9 pm

As rains continue in various parts of country, the weather department cautioned that certain areas are more vulnerable to weather's extremes, especially heavy rains, than others. In some regions, public transport including train schedules went haywire. For instance, LTT Bhubaneshwar Express (train number 12879) which has scheduled departure 0.15 was rescheduled at 4 am on Wednesday, which caused a delay of three hours and 45 minutes. Even on Tuesday, LTT Gorakhpur Express which had a scheduled departure at 5.50 pm was rescheduled at 9 pm, causing a delay of three hours and 10 minutes, Central Railway tweeted.

Ahmedabad-Howrah Express (train number 12833) left two hours late from Ahmedabad at 2.15 am on Wednesday. Even train number 12834 was running over 5 hour late, as retweeted by Western Railway.

Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) in its statement on Tuesday said that rain is highly likely at some places today over East Uttar Pradesh, East Rajasthan, Odisha, Konkan and Goa and Coastal Karnataka. Heavy rain very likely at isolated places over Uttarakhand, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Bihar, Jharkhand, West Bengal and Sikkim, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura, Madhya Maharashtra, north Coastal Andhra Pradesh, South Interior Karnataka and Kerala.

Not only rain, but thunderstorm accompanied with squall and hail is also expected at isolated places over Uttarakhand, the weather department said in a statement today.

At the same time, thunderstorm accompanied with squall is highly anticipated at isolated places over Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh & Delhi, Uttar Pradesh.

Forecast for Thursday (June 28): The weather department on Wednesday stated that ferocious rain is highly expected at isolated places over Uttarkhand, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, SubHimalayan West Bengal and Sikkim and Coastal Karnataka. At isolated places over Jammu & Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Odisha, Andaman & Nicobar Islands, Assam & Meghalaya, Konkan & Goa, South Interior Karnataka, Tamil Nadu & Puducherry and Kerala, heavy rain is very likely.

It rained in Delhi today bringing the temperature down by nearly 6 degrees Celsius. The weather department, last week, predicted pre-monsoon rain in Delhi NCR starting from today, with regular monsoon to arrive between June 29 and July 1.

Mumbai has been experiencing rainfall since Sunday, with rain causing water logging on Monday.

IndiGo on Monday even issued an advisory to those travelling from and to Mumbai. In a tweet, the air carrier said, "heavy traffic is expected en route to the airport. Please plan your journey accordingly. For assistance download our App, contact us on Twitter, Facebook, online chat http://bit.ly/2dx6yks or at 01246173838"