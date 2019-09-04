NDTVBusiness हिन्दीMoviesCricketLifestyleHealthFoodTechHOPAutoSwasthবাংলাதமிழ்AppsTrainsArt
Mumbai Rains: List Of Trains Rescheduled, Terminated Today

Heavy overnight rain caused water-logging in several parts of Mumbai, triggering traffic disruptions and train delays.

Services | | Updated: September 04, 2019 15:01 IST
The Meteorological Department has issued a 'red alert' for various places for next 24 hours.


Western Railway and Central Railway units of Indian Railways have mentioned a list of trains (on their official twitter handle) that are terminated/rescheduled/cancelled due to heavy rainfall in Mumbai and surrounding areas. Heavy overnight rain caused water-logging in several parts of Mumbai, triggering traffic disruptions and train delays. The Meteorological Department has issued a 'red alert' for various places, including Mumbai city and suburbs, Thane and Palghar districts, for next 24 hours in the wake of heavy rains. The weather department has asked the authorities to be prepared to handle any situation.

Here's a list of trains terminated/rescheduled/cancelled by Indian Railways due to heavy rains In Mumbai and other details:

Following incessant rains in Mumbai area over western section and water logging on tracks at Nallasopara, many long distance trains of Western Railway leaving Mumbai on September 4, 2019 will be cancelled, the Western Railways said in a tweet. The railway unit mentioned a list of trains that have been short terminated and reversed due to water logging in Virar-Nallasopara section.

The Divisional Railway Manager (DRM), Mumbai Division of Western Railways mentioned a list of short terminated and reversed trains due to water logging at Vasai-Virar.

The DRM has also listed phone numbers of help desk at station.

The Mumbai Division of Western Railways mentioned a list trains that are expected to depart three hours late.

The Central Railways listed a number of trains that are short terminated and short originated due to water logging in Mumbai Division.

Due to continuous and heavy rains, services stopped between CSMT (Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus)-Thane on main line; Vadala-Vashi on harbour line, the rail unit said.



Mumbai rain Indian Railways

