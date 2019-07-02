Mumbai Local Trains Impacted By Heavy Rains: Check Train Running Status Here

Mumbai local: Harbour line trains are going up to Bandra only, Central Railway said.

Heavy rainfall in Mumbai over the past five days has affected the city's sub-urban rail network (Mumbai local train) on the Central Railways' Harbour and Main lines. Mumbai and the surrounding areas of Thane witnessed very heavy rainfall overnight, impacting the Mumbai's local rail network. The Central Railways - an arm of the Indian Railways - said in a series of tweets on Tuesday, "Harbour line trains are going up to Bandra only and not up to Goregaon as announced earlier." Meanwhile, the weather office in Mumbai has warned that very intense spells of rain are likely to continue in the districts of Mumbai, Palghar, Thane and Raigad in the next few hours.

Here are the latest updates on train running pattern of the Mumbai local train's Western, Central and Harbour lines:

The Central Railways has said that Mumbai local trains on Harbour line will be operated between Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) and Bandra, Vashi and Panvel and Thane-Vashi-Panvel on the Transharbour line, and the fourth corridor to Kharkopar. On the main line, the trains will be operated to cover Thane-Kasara, Karjat and Khopoli areas.

Harbour line trains are going up to Bandra only and not up to Goregaon as announced earlier. — Central Railway (@Central_Railway) July 2, 2019

Meanwhile, the Mumbai local services on the Western line are running without disruption between Churchgate and Vasai Road, Western Railway said in a tweet. However, the Western Railways noted that the trains may run with some delay citing safety concerns due to low visibility.

The Mumbai local trains on the Western Line between Vasai Road and Virar stations are running with a frequency of 30 minutes after some water receded at the Nallasopara station.

02/07 /19. 09.15 hrs. WR suburban services are running without disruption between Churchgate - Vasai Rd & with a frequency of 20-25 mins bet Vasai Rd & Virar. Trains may be run with some delay due to low visibility & safety. @drmbct@RailMinIndia@PiyushGoyalOffc#WRUpdates — Western Railway (@WesternRly) July 2, 2019

Due to heavy rains in Mumbai and surrounding areas railway tracks submerged at many station in low lying areas.

