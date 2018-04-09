NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketLifestyleHealthFoodTechAutoAppsTrainsArtWeddings
Mumbai Airport Runway To Be Closed Temporarily: 10 Things To Know

The runway will be closed between 11 am to 5 pm on two days.

Aviation | | Updated: April 09, 2018 14:05 IST
Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport is operated by MIAL or Mumbai International Airport

Flight operations in Mumbai Airport or Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport, also known as Sahar International Airport, are likely to be affected for a few hours on two days. According to a report by news agency ANI, Mumbai Airport's runway will be closed between 11 am and 5 pm on April 9 (Monday) and April 10 (Tuesday). All airlines were intimated on the development a long time back and no flights will be scheduled during the affected time period, the news agency reported, citing a source. Multiple airlines have urged their customers to bear with them, keeping sufficient time for possible flight delays.
Here are 10 things to know:
  1. Private aerodrome operator MIAL on Monday announced the closure of the main runway for six hours daily for "pre-monsoon maintenance work", news agency Press Trust of India reported.
  2. The closure of the main runway, 09/27, is expected to put passengers at inconvenience in view of the suspension of a good number of services by various airlines during the period, news agency Press Trust of India citing sources.
  3. "The main runway of the Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport (CSIA) handled by GVK MIAL, will be non-operational on April 9 and 10, between 1100 hrs and 1700 hrs on account of pre-monsoon maintenance activities," the Mumbai International Airport Limited (MIAL) said in a statement, issued about an hour before the commencement of the runway closure.
  4. Air India (AI) notified cancellation of 34 flights and rescheduling of 34 flights. The airline cancelled 34 flights, while it has rescheduled eight of its flights, news agency ANI reported. The agency said all of the carrier's 34 flights impacted were domestic-bound.
  5. "Due to maintenance activities to the runway at Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport, the runway will be closed on April 9, 2018 and April 10, 2018 from 1100 hrs to 1700 hrs. Passengers planning their travel during this period are requested to allow for sufficient time, in case of delays, while making their bookings," national carrier Air India said in a statement.
  6. Private sector airline Jet Airways shared details of its cancelled and rescheduled flights on microblogging site Twitter. Jet Airways had cancelled 64 domestic and six international flights. Jet Airways also rescheduled 53 domestic and 17 international flights respectively.
  7. The Mumbai airport, which is the second busiest in the country, has two crossing runways - 09/27 (the main) and 14/32 (the secondary runway), according to ANI.
  8. On an average, there are 970 flight arrivals and departures at the Mumbai airport every day.
  9. Mumbai Airport is operated by MIAL or Mumbai International Airport, a joint venture between a GVK-led consortium and the Airports Authority of India.
  10. Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport (CSIA Mumbai) is one of the busiest airports in India and South Asia, according to its website - csia.in.


