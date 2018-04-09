Mumbai Airport Runway To Be Closed Temporarily: 10 Things To Know

Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport is operated by MIAL or Mumbai International Airport

Flight operations in Mumbai Airport or Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport, also known as Sahar International Airport, are likely to be affected for a few hours on two days. According to a report by news agency ANI, Mumbai Airport's runway will be closed between 11 am and 5 pm on April 9 (Monday) and April 10 (Tuesday). All airlines were intimated on the development a long time back and no flights will be scheduled during the affected time period, the news agency reported, citing a source. Multiple airlines have urged their customers to bear with them, keeping sufficient time for possible flight delays.