Bullet Train Project: Second Agreement Signed With L&T For High-Speed Rail Corridor

Mumbai-Ahmedabad high-speed rail corridor will cover 12 stations along the route

Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet Train Project: The National High-Speed Rail Corporation Limited (NHSRCL), implementing the bullet train project in the country, signed a second contract agreement with infrastructure conglomerate Larsen & Toubro (L&T) for the design and construction of the 88 km long (approximately) viaducts between Vadodara and Ahmedabad in Gujarat, including the construction of an elevated station at Anand/Nadiad, maintenance depot, and bridges for the Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train corridor on Wednesday, December 16. With this, the NHSRCL has awarded civil contracts for the construction of 92 per cent of high-speed rail corridor alignment in Gujarat, which is 325 km out of 352 km in the state. (Also Read: Bullet Train Project: Agreement Signed With L&T For India's Biggest Infrastructure Contract )

According to NHSRCL, the agreement also includes five high-speed rail corridor stations namely Vapi, Billimora, Surat, Bharuch, and Anand/Nadiad, train depot at Surat as well as one mountain tunnel of 350 metres. These contracts are likely to provide a boost to the steel and cement industries and its allied supply chains. The total cost of the awarded contracts is Rs. 32000 crore approximately, according to the organisation.



NHSRCL signs contract agreement for Design and Construction of 88 km (approx) viaducts, Anand/Nadiad station, maintenance depot and bridges of MAHSR alignment with Larsen and Toubro. @CMOGujpic.twitter.com/fsnSyvABgO — NHSRCL (@nhsrcl) December 16, 2020



“NHSRCL team has signed two big contracts for the civil works of MAHSR project in last one month. As the construction works will soon start, besides the steel and cement industries the local industries, manufactures and allied supply chains will also get a boost. The construction activities will also create jobs, for which NHSRCL has already started providing construction-related training,'' said Mr Achal Khare, Managing Director.

Earlier, NHSRCL signed a contract agreement with L&T for the 237 km long viaduct between Vapi (Zaroli village at Maharashtra-Gujarat border) and Vadodara (Gujarat). This is said to be the country's biggest infrastructure contract for construction and design. The contract involved 47 per cent of the high speed rail alignment, which includes the construction of four corridor stations and a depot.

Once completely implemented and ready for services, the 508 km long Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train project will operate at a speed of 320 km per hour. It will cover 12 stations along the route, passing through specific regions in Maharashtra, Gujarat, and Dadra and Nagar Haveli. The entire distance will be covered in three hours with all stops.