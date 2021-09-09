Bullet Train: Indigenous Equipment Launched To Expedite Construction Of High-Speed Rail

Mumbai Ahmedabad Bullet Train Project: L&T designed the equipment for the viaduct

A full span launching equipment, including a straddle carrier and girder transporter, was flagged off today to expedite the construction of a viaduct on the upcoming high-speed bullet train corridor between Mumbai and Ahmedabad. Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw launched the equipment for the country's first bullet train corridor through video conferencing on Thursday, September 9.

The launching equipment of 1,100 MT capacity is indigenously designed and manufactured by infrastructure conglomerate M/s Larsen & Toubro (L&T) at Kanchipuram, Chennai, according to a statement released by the Railway Ministry today.

The launching equipment will expedite the construction of the high-speed railway, as the technology has been utilised earlier in metro and similar infrastructure mobility projects. The work has already begun on 325 km (in Gujarat) out of the total 508 km corridor between Mumbai and Ahmedabad.

More than 97 per cent of land has been acquired for the bullet train project in Gujarat and Dadra & Nagar Haveli and 30 per cent in Maharashtra, according to the government.