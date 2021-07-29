Bullet Train: Bids Open For Construction Of Sabarmati Depot On High-Speed Rail

Sabarmati Depot: The last date for the submission of bids for is December 2, 2021.

The National High-Speed Rail Corporation Limited (NHSRCL) - delegated for implementing the country's first bullet train corridor between Ahmedabad and Mumbai, opened bids for the construction of Sabarmati depot for the upcoming high-speed railway line.

On Thursday, July 29, the organisation invited bids for the construction, design, installation, as well as testing and commissioning of the Sabarmati rolling stock depot. It also consists of a workshop, inspection sheds, buildings, maintenance facilities, and associated works, according to a statement shared by NHSRCL.

The last date for the submission of bids is December 2, 2021. The upcoming Sabarmati maintenance depot will be the largest depot among three depots planned for the Mumbai-Ahmedabad high-speed railway corridor. The two other depots will be situated at Surat (Gujarat) and Thane (Maharashtra).