Bullet Train Project: Agreement Signed With Japanese Firm For Design Of Rail Track

Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet Train Project: The Japanese firm will provide rail track components

The National High-Speed Rail Corporation Limited (NHSRCL), executing the country's first bullet train project, signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on Friday, March 12, with Japan Railway Track Consultant Co. Limited (JRTC) for the design of high-speed rail track work. According to a statement shared by NHSRCL, the rail track work is for the bullet train corridor's package between Vadodara to Vapi in Gujarat - spanning across a length of 237 km. (Also Read: Bullet Train Project: ₹ 1,390 Crore Contract Signed With L&T For Procuring Steel Bridges )

As per the agreement, the Japanese consultant firm JRTC will provide the detailed design and drawing of the major high-speed rail track components such as track slab arrangement, RC track bed, as well as continuous welded rail (CWR) forces etc.

“This signing of MoU marks a very important milestone for the MAHSR project. This also symbolizes a strong team work and association which I am sure will not be limited to MAHSR project but may also continue for other future projects in other countries,'' said Achal Khare, Managing Director, NHSRCL.

This MoU will strengthen the ties between India and Japan partnership and will also give a boost to ‘Make in India' initiative. This will also ensure the Transfer of Technology from Japanese High-speed rail system to India,'' said Shinzo Miyamoto, Minister, Embassy of Japan to India.

Meanwhile, the National High-Speed Rail Corporation Limited recently conducted the aerial light detection and ranging survey (LiDAR) survey for capturing the data related to the vertical profile of the Mumbai-Ahmedabad high-speed rail corridor. The aerial survey will help in setting up the vertical ground profile along the alignment. It will form the basis for the subsequent design (including the pier design) along the Mumbai-Ahmedabad high-speed rail corridor.