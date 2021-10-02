First Segment For India's Bullet Train Corridor Casted At Gujarat

Bullet Train Project: First segment at a casting yard near Navsari in Gujarat

The National High Speed Rail Corporation Limited (NHSRCL) casted the first segment at a casting yard near Navsari in Gujarat, as part of construction activities for the upcoming bullet train corridor between Mumbai and Ahmedabad. The segments will be stitched together to make spans, which will be used at locations where full span launching is not possible because of the site constraints, according to NHSRCL - responsible for the development, execution, and maintenance of the bullet train project.

The segments are 11.90 to 12.4 metre in length 2.1 - 2.5 m in width having a depth of 3.40 metre, and weigh approximately 60 MT. 19 such segments will make a span of 45 metre, according to NHSRCL.

With activities such as installation of segments at casting yards, casting girders, and pier reinforcement work being undertaken by authorities - the bullet train project is currently under various stages of construction. Here are some of the latest construction activities of the Mumbai-Ahmedabad high-speed bullet train corridor.

The first segment for Mumbai- Ahmedabad HSR corridor was casted yesterday at a casting yard near Navsari. These segments are 11.90 to 12.4m in length 2.1 to 2.5 m in width having depth of 3.40 m & weighing approx. 60 MT, 19 such segments will make a span of 45m. https://t.co/yP9nNw46i2 — NHSRCL (@nhsrcl) October 1, 2021

Recently, it was announced that work is underway for casting girders at a casting yard near Surat for the construction of the bullet train. The concrete girders for the project's viaduct will be generally 35-40 metre in length and weigh a several hundred tonnes.

Preparations are underway for casting girders at a casting yard near Surat for Mumbai Ahmedabad High Speed Rail Corridor (MAHSR). Concrete girders for MAHSR viaduct will be generally 35-40 m in length and weigh several hundred tonnes pic.twitter.com/a2eD0qBZsA — NHSRCL (@nhsrcl) September 30, 2021

Also, a number of piers are under various stages of construction for the high-speed rail corridor. A pier reinforcement work is under progress near Vasald, Gujarat. The bullet train will operate mostly on viaducts - which are 10-15 metre above the ground level.

A number of piers are under various stages of construction for MAHSR Corridor. Shown in the picture is a pier reinforcement work in progress near Valsad (Gujarat). High Speed Rail train will operate mostly on viaducts, which are 10-15 m above ground. #MASHR#BullettrainIndiapic.twitter.com/ihAPbz19a4 — NHSRCL (@nhsrcl) September 29, 2021

The 508 km long Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train corridor will operate at a speed of 320 km per hour and will pass through areas in Maharashtra, Gujarat, and Dadra and Nagar Haveli - once ready for services. The entire distance between the two major cities is expected to be covered in two-three hours with stoppages at 12 stations along the route.