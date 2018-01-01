Mumbai AC Local Train Service From Churchgate To Virar Begins: Ticket Price/Fares, Timings

In December, the new Mumbai AC local train started its run on the Borivali-Churchgate section of the Mumbai suburban line under Western Railway. Equipped with new features, the train is aimed at ensuring a safer and more comfortable journey for passengers, an official release said. From January 1, the Mumbai AC local - running from Churchgate to Virar - will have 12 services per day, news agency Press Trust of India had earlier cited WR chief spokesperson Ravinder Bhakar as saying.
10 things to know about Mumbai AC local:
Fare structure
Base fare of the single journey of AC EMU (Suburban Train) shall be 1.3 times of the base fare of existing fare of single journey ticket for first class.
However, as an introductory offer for a period of initial six months, the base fare of single journey of AC EMU shall be charged 1.2 times of the base fare of existing fare of single journey ticket of first class.
The difference between 1.3 times and 1.2 times will be shown in the ticket as discount during the introductory period, according to the press release dated December 24.
Season tickets: Weekly, fortnightly and monthly season tickets shall be charged equivalent to 5, 7.5 and 10 single journey of AC EMU respectively. No other type of season tickets shall be issued for the time being.
AC EMU ticket holder shall also be allowed to travel by first class compartments of local trains. The Ministry of Railways also detailed the fare charges of AC local train:
Mumbai AC local train features
The new train service operates with a fully air conditioned rake with a capacity of 30 tonnes per coach. The new Mumbai AC local has a passenger carrying capacity of 1,028 seats.
The new Mumbai AC local operates with stainless steel coaches having straight side walls. The train operates at a maximum speed of 100 kilometres per hour.
The coaches are equipped with automatic door closure systems, LED-based lighting, LED-based coach identification systems (for alarm chain pulling and door malfunctioning) and emergency talk-back systems. The train does not start or take traction with any of the doors open.
The Mumbai AC local has been provided with modular polycarbonate seats, aimed at the comfort of passengers, and wide double-sealed glass windows for panoramic view, among other features.
The rakes are also fitted with GPS-based passenger information systems, equipped to provide features such as passenger announcement, communication (between the driver and guard) and coach displays, among other features.
New Mumbai AC local timings
Indian Railways also shared timings of the new AC local train with effect from January 1, 2018:
|From
|Departure
|To
|Arrival
|Status
|Mahalaxmi
|6.58
|Borivali
|7.5
|Slow train
|Churchgate
|8.54
|Virar
|10.13
|Fast train
|Churchgate
|11.5
|Virar
|13.05
|Fast train
|Churchgate
|14.55
|Virar
|16.12
|Fast train
|Churchgate
|17.49
|Borivali
|18.41
|Fast train
|Churchgate
|19.49
|Virar
|21.15
|Fast train
|UP Direction
|From
|Departure
|To
|Arrival
|Status
|Borivali
|7.54
|Churchgate
|8.5
|Fast train
|Virar
|10.22
|Churchgate
|11.46
|Fast train
|Virar
|13.18
|Churchgate
|14.44
|Fast train
|Virar
|16.22
|Churchgate
|17.42
|Fast train
|Borivali
|18.55
|Churchgate
|19.44
|Fast train
|Virar
|21.24
|Churchgate
|22.48
|Fast train
The AC train services will not run on Saturdays and Sundays for maintenance purpose, the railway ministry said.
New Mumbai AC local fares/ticket prices
The Ministry of Railways also compared the fare charges of the 1st Class and AC Local seats (base fare * 1.2 times for the first six months):
|Single Ticket Fare
|Weekly Season Ticket
|Fortnightly Season Ticket
|Monthly Season Ticket
|From
|To
|1st Class
|AC Local
|1st Class
|AC Local
|1st Class
|AC Local
|1st Class
|AC Local
|CCG
|MMCT
|50
|60
|NA
|285
|NA
|430
|345
|570
|CCG
|DDR
|70
|85
|NA
|445
|NA
|630
|490
|820
|CCG
|BA
|70
|85
|NA
|445
|NA
|630
|490
|820
|CCG
|ADH
|105
|125
|NA
|655
|NA
|945
|670
|1240
|CCG
|BVI
|140
|165
|NA
|855
|NA
|1245
|755
|1640
|CCG
|BYR
|150
|175
|NA
|905
|NA
|1325
|910
|1745
|CCG
|BSR
|165
|195
|NA
|1035
|NA
|1505
|1105
|1975
|CCG
|VR
|170
|205
|NA
|1070
|NA
|1555
|1185
|2040