Mumbai AC Local Train Service From Churchgate To Virar Begins: Ticket Price/Fares, Timings

10 things to know about Mumbai AC local:

New Mumbai AC local timings

From Departure To Arrival Status Mahalaxmi 6.58 Borivali 7.5 Slow train Churchgate 8.54 Virar 10.13 Fast train Churchgate 11.5 Virar 13.05 Fast train Churchgate 14.55 Virar 16.12 Fast train Churchgate 17.49 Borivali 18.41 Fast train Churchgate 19.49 Virar 21.15 Fast train UP Direction From Departure To Arrival Status Borivali 7.54 Churchgate 8.5 Fast train Virar 10.22 Churchgate 11.46 Fast train Virar 13.18 Churchgate 14.44 Fast train Virar 16.22 Churchgate 17.42 Fast train Borivali 18.55 Churchgate 19.44 Fast train Virar 21.24 Churchgate 22.48 Fast train

New Mumbai AC local fares/ticket prices

Single Ticket Fare Weekly Season Ticket Fortnightly Season Ticket Monthly Season Ticket From To 1st Class AC Local 1st Class AC Local 1st Class AC Local 1st Class AC Local CCG MMCT 50 60 NA 285 NA 430 345 570 CCG DDR 70 85 NA 445 NA 630 490 820 CCG BA 70 85 NA 445 NA 630 490 820 CCG ADH 105 125 NA 655 NA 945 670 1240 CCG BVI 140 165 NA 855 NA 1245 755 1640 CCG BYR 150 175 NA 905 NA 1325 910 1745 CCG BSR 165 195 NA 1035 NA 1505 1105 1975 CCG VR 170 205 NA 1070 NA 1555 1185 2040

Indian Railways commenced operations on its much-awaited Mumbai AC local train service from Churchgate to Virar today. With that, Mumbai passengers got the AC local service hailing out of Churchgate to Virar on the first day of the New Year 2018. The air-conditioned coaches of the new Mumbai local started their run from Churchgate to Borivali in December 2017. According to media reports, the Western Railway - which caters to one of the zones served by Indian Railways - launched service on the full stretch between Churchgate and Virar on January 1, 2018.In December, the new Mumbai AC local train started its run on the Borivali-Churchgate section of the Mumbai suburban line under Western Railway. Equipped with new features, the train is aimed at ensuring a safer and more comfortable journey for passengers, an official release said. From January 1, the Mumbai AC local - running from Churchgate to Virar - will have 12 services per day, news agency Press Trust of India had earlier cited WR chief spokesperson Ravinder Bhakar as saying.Base fare of the single journey of AC EMU (Suburban Train) shall be 1.3 times of the base fare of existing fare of single journey ticket for first class.However, as an introductory offer for a period of initial six months, the base fare of single journey of AC EMU shall be charged 1.2 times of the base fare of existing fare of single journey ticket of first class.The difference between 1.3 times and 1.2 times will be shown in the ticket as discount during the introductory period, according to the press release dated December 24.Season tickets: Weekly, fortnightly and monthly season tickets shall be charged equivalent to 5, 7.5 and 10 single journey of AC EMU respectively. No other type of season tickets shall be issued for the time being.AC EMU ticket holder shall also be allowed to travel by first class compartments of local trains. The Ministry of Railways also detailed the fare charges of AC local train:The new train service operates with a fully air conditioned rake with a capacity of 30 tonnes per coach. The new Mumbai AC local has a passenger carrying capacity of 1,028 seats.The new Mumbai AC local operates with stainless steel coaches having straight side walls. The train operates at a maximum speed of 100 kilometres per hour.The coaches are equipped with automatic door closure systems, LED-based lighting, LED-based coach identification systems (for alarm chain pulling and door malfunctioning) and emergency talk-back systems. The train does not start or take traction with any of the doors open.The Mumbai AC local has been provided with modular polycarbonate seats, aimed at the comfort of passengers, and wide double-sealed glass windows for panoramic view, among other features.The rakes are also fitted with GPS-based passenger information systems, equipped to provide features such as passenger announcement, communication (between the driver and guard) and coach displays, among other features.Indian Railways also shared timings of the new AC local train with effect from January 1, 2018:The AC train services will not run on Saturdays and Sundays for maintenance purpose, the railway ministry said.The Ministry of Railways also compared the fare charges of the 1st Class and AC Local seats (base fare * 1.2 times for the first six months):