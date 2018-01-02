Mumbai AC Local Train Service Between Churchgate, Virar: Fares, Timetable And Other Details

Here are five things to know about the new Mumbai AC local service from Churchgate to Virar:
1. Base fare of a single journey of AC EMU (Suburban Train) will be 1.3 times of the base fare of existing fare of single journey ticket for first class. However, as an introductory offer for a period of initial six months, the base fare of single journey of AC EMU shall be charged 1.2 times of the base fare of existing fare of single journey ticket of first class. The difference between 1.3 times and 1.2 times will be shown in the ticket as discount during the introductory period, according to an official release dated December 24.
2. Season tickets: Weekly, fortnightly and monthly season tickets shall be charged equivalent to 5, 7.5 and 10 single journey of AC EMU respectively. No other type of season tickets will be issued for the time being. AC EMU ticket holder will also be allowed to travel by first class compartments of local trains.
3. The new train service operates with a fully air conditioned rake with a capacity of 30 tonnes per coach. The new Mumbai AC local has a passenger carrying capacity of 1,028 seats. The new Mumbai AC local operates with stainless steel coaches having straight side walls, among other features.
4. The Mumbai AC local operates at a maximum speed of 100 kilometres per hour.
5. The coaches are equipped with automatic door closure systems, LED-based lighting, LED-based coach identification systems (for alarm chain pulling and door malfunctioning) and emergency talk-back systems. The train does not start or take traction with any of the doors open.
The Ministry of Railways also detailed the fare charges of AC local train:
New Mumbai AC local timetable
Indian Railways also shared timings of the new AC local train with effect from January 1, 2018:
|From
|Departure
|To
|Arrival
|Status
|Mahalaxmi
|6.58
|Borivali
|7.5
|Slow train
|Churchgate
|8.54
|Virar
|10.13
|Fast train
|Churchgate
|11.5
|Virar
|13.05
|Fast train
|Churchgate
|14.55
|Virar
|16.12
|Fast train
|Churchgate
|17.49
|Borivali
|18.41
|Fast train
|Churchgate
|19.49
|Virar
|21.15
|Fast train
|Borivali
|7.54
|Churchgate
|8.5
|Fast train
|Virar
|10.22
|Churchgate
|11.46
|Fast train
|Virar
|13.18
|Churchgate
|14.44
|Fast train
|Virar
|16.22
|Churchgate
|17.42
|Fast train
|Borivali
|18.55
|Churchgate
|19.44
|Fast train
|Virar
|21.24
|Churchgate
|22.48
|Fast train
The AC train services will not run on Saturdays and Sundays for maintenance purpose, the railway ministry said.
New Mumbai AC local fares/ticket prices
The Ministry of Railways also compared the fare charges of the 1st Class and AC Local seats (base fare * 1.2 times for the first six months):
|Single Ticket Fare
|Weekly Season Ticket
|Fortnightly Season Ticket
|Monthly Season Ticket
|From
|To
|1st Class
|AC Local
|1st Class
|AC Local
|1st Class
|AC Local
|1st Class
|AC Local
|CCG
|MMCT
|50
|60
|NA
|285
|NA
|430
|345
|570
|CCG
|DDR
|70
|85
|NA
|445
|NA
|630
|490
|820
|CCG
|BA
|70
|85
|NA
|445
|NA
|630
|490
|820
|CCG
|ADH
|105
|125
|NA
|655
|NA
|945
|670
|1240
|CCG
|BVI
|140
|165
|NA
|855
|NA
|1245
|755
|1640
|CCG
|BYR
|150
|175
|NA
|905
|NA
|1325
|910
|1745
|CCG
|BSR
|165
|195
|NA
|1035
|NA
|1505
|1105
|1975
|CCG
|VR
|170
|205
|NA
|1070
|NA
|1555
|1185
|2040