Mumbai AC Local Train Service Between Churchgate, Virar: Fares, Timetable And Other Details

The air-conditioned coaches of the new Mumbai local started their run from Churchgate to Borivali in December 2017.

Business | | Updated: January 02, 2018 11:32 IST
Mumbai passengers got the AC local service from Churchgate to Virar on the first day of 2018

Western Railway has commenced operations on its much-awaited Mumbai AC local train service from Churchgate to Virar. With that, Mumbai passengers got the AC local service from Churchgate to Virar on the first day of the New Year 2018. The air-conditioned coaches of the new Mumbai local started their run from Churchgate to Borivali in December 2017. Western Railway - which caters to one of the zones served by Indian Railways - launched service on the full stretch between Churchgate and Virar on January 1, 2018, according to reports.

Here are five things to know about the new Mumbai AC local service from Churchgate to Virar:


1. Base fare of a single journey of AC EMU (Suburban Train) will be 1.3 times of the base fare of existing fare of single journey ticket for first class. However, as an introductory offer for a period of initial six months, the base fare of single journey of AC EMU shall be charged 1.2 times of the base fare of existing fare of single journey ticket of first class. The difference between 1.3 times and 1.2 times will be shown in the ticket as discount during the introductory period, according to an official release dated December 24.

2. Season tickets: Weekly, fortnightly and monthly season tickets shall be charged equivalent to 5, 7.5 and 10 single journey of AC EMU respectively. No other type of season tickets will be issued for the time being. AC EMU ticket holder will also be allowed to travel by first class compartments of local trains.


3. The new train service operates with a fully air conditioned rake with a capacity of 30 tonnes per coach. The new Mumbai AC local has a passenger carrying capacity of 1,028 seats. The new Mumbai AC local operates with stainless steel coaches having straight side walls, among other features.

4. The Mumbai AC local operates at a maximum speed of 100 kilometres per hour.

5. The coaches are equipped with automatic door closure systems, LED-based lighting, LED-based coach identification systems (for alarm chain pulling and door malfunctioning) and emergency talk-back systems. The train does not start or take traction with any of the doors open.

The Ministry of Railways also detailed the fare charges of AC local train:

New Mumbai AC local timetable


Indian Railways also shared timings of the new AC local train with effect from January 1, 2018:

FromDepartureToArrivalStatus
Mahalaxmi6.58Borivali7.5Slow train
Churchgate8.54Virar10.13Fast train
Churchgate11.5Virar13.05Fast train
Churchgate14.55Virar16.12Fast train
Churchgate17.49Borivali18.41Fast train
Churchgate19.49Virar21.15Fast train
Borivali7.54Churchgate8.5Fast train
Virar10.22Churchgate11.46Fast train
Virar13.18Churchgate14.44Fast train
Virar16.22Churchgate17.42Fast train
Borivali18.55Churchgate19.44Fast train
Virar21.24Churchgate22.48Fast train

The AC train services will not run on Saturdays and Sundays for maintenance purpose, the railway ministry said.

New Mumbai AC local fares/ticket prices


The Ministry of Railways also compared the fare charges of the 1st Class and AC Local seats (base fare * 1.2 times for the first six months):

  Single Ticket FareWeekly Season TicketFortnightly Season TicketMonthly Season Ticket
FromTo1st ClassAC Local1st ClassAC Local1st ClassAC Local1st ClassAC Local
CCGMMCT5060NA285NA430345570
CCGDDR7085NA445NA630490820
CCGBA7085NA445NA630490820
CCGADH105125NA655NA9456701240
CCGBVI140165NA855NA12457551640
CCGBYR150175NA905NA13259101745
CCGBSR165195NA1035NA150511051975
CCGVR170205NA1070NA155511852040


