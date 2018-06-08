NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketLifestyleHealthFoodTechAutoবাংলাWeddingsAppsTrainsArt
Jio's Prepaid Packs With 1.5GB Per Day Data, Unlimited Calls Explained Here

Reliance Jio's Rs 349 plan is valid for a period of 70 days and offers 105 GBs of data.

Updated: June 08, 2018 14:18 IST
Jio's Prepaid Packs With 1.5GB Per Day Data, Unlimited Calls Explained Here

Reliance Jio offers four plans offering 1.5 GB of daily data for Rs 149, Rs 349, Rs 399 and Rs 449

Reliance Jio offers a variety of prepaid recharge plans ranging from Rs. 19 to Rs. 9,999 valid for a period of one day to a year. It also offers four prepaid plans offering 1.5 GB of daily data for Rs 149, Rs 349, Rs 399 and Rs 449 according to the telecom operator's official website -- jio.com. Since its launch in September 2016, the Mukesh Ambani-owned company has disrupted the telecom sector by offering data and calling packs at lucrative prices. This compelled other operators to offer discounted packs to retain customers. 

Reliance Jio's plans in detail: 

Rs 149: Under this plan, Jio offers 1.5 GB of 4G data post which the speed gets reduced to 64 Kbps. The plan is valid for a period of 28 days which adds up to a total of 42 GBs of data. Customers get unlimited local, STD and roaming calls. 100 SMSes per day and complimentary subscription to Jio Apps are also bundled with this plan. 

Rs 349: Under this plan, Jio offers 1.5 GB of 4G data post which the speed gets reduced to 64 Kbps. The plan is valid for a period of 70 days which adds up to a total of 105 GBs of data. Customers get unlimited local, STD and roaming calls. 100 SMSes per day and complimentary subscription to Jio Apps are also bundled with this plan.

Rs 399: Under this plan, Jio offers 1.5 GB of 4G data post which the speed gets reduced to 64 Kbps. The plan is valid for a period of 84 days which adds up to a total of 126 GBs of data. Customers get unlimited local, STD and roaming calls. 100 SMSes per day and complimentary subscription to Jio Apps are also bundled with this plan.

Rs 449: Under this plan, Jio offers 1.5 GB of 4G data post which the speed gets reduced to 64 Kbps. The plan is valid for a period of 91 days which adds up to a total of 136 GBs of data. Customers get unlimited local, STD and roaming calls. 100 SMSes per day and complimentary subscription to Jio Apps are also bundled with this plan.

