Jio's Prepaid Packs With 1.5GB Per Day Data, Unlimited Calls Explained Here

Reliance Jio's plans in detail:
Rs 149: Under this plan, Jio offers 1.5 GB of 4G data post which the speed gets reduced to 64 Kbps. The plan is valid for a period of 28 days which adds up to a total of 42 GBs of data. Customers get unlimited local, STD and roaming calls. 100 SMSes per day and complimentary subscription to Jio Apps are also bundled with this plan.
Rs 349: Under this plan, Jio offers 1.5 GB of 4G data post which the speed gets reduced to 64 Kbps. The plan is valid for a period of 70 days which adds up to a total of 105 GBs of data. Customers get unlimited local, STD and roaming calls. 100 SMSes per day and complimentary subscription to Jio Apps are also bundled with this plan.
Rs 399: Under this plan, Jio offers 1.5 GB of 4G data post which the speed gets reduced to 64 Kbps. The plan is valid for a period of 84 days which adds up to a total of 126 GBs of data. Customers get unlimited local, STD and roaming calls. 100 SMSes per day and complimentary subscription to Jio Apps are also bundled with this plan.
Rs 449: Under this plan, Jio offers 1.5 GB of 4G data post which the speed gets reduced to 64 Kbps. The plan is valid for a period of 91 days which adds up to a total of 136 GBs of data. Customers get unlimited local, STD and roaming calls. 100 SMSes per day and complimentary subscription to Jio Apps are also bundled with this plan.