Reliance Industries To Sell 1.28% Stake In Retail Arm To US-Based KKR For Rs 5,550 Crore

This marks the second investment by KKR in a subsidiary of Reliance Industries, following a Rs 11,367 crore investment in Jio Platforms announced earlier this year.

KKR follows US-based private equity firm Silver Lake, which agreed to take a 1.75 per cent stake in Reliance Retail Ventures for Rs 7,500 crore earlier this month. Global investors from the likes of Facebook and Google are bullish on the Reliance Industries group businesses.

Reliance Industries has been aggressively building its retail business as it looks to attract potential investors over the next few quarters.

Expanding its footprint into the country's retail sector, Reliance Industries purchased the retail, wholesale, logistics and warehousing businesses of Future Group for ₹ 24,713 crore last month.