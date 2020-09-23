Reliance Industries To Sell 1.28% Stake In Retail Arm To US-Based KKR For Rs 5,550 Crore

This marks the second investment by KKR in a subsidiary of Reliance Industries, following a Rs 11,367 crore investment in Jio Platforms announced earlier this year.

Reliance Industries To Sell 1.28% Stake In Retail Arm To US-Based KKR For Rs 5,550 Crore
Billionaire Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Industries said on Wednesday that US-based investment firm KKR will buy a 1.28 per cent stake in its retail arm, Reliance Retail Ventures, for Rs 5,550 crore. The transaction gave Reliance Retail an equity value of Rs 4.21 lakh crore, Reliance Industries said in a regulatory filing before market hours on Wednesday. The deal is likely to bolster oil-to-telecom conglomerate Reliance Industries' retail presence in the domestic market.

Here are five things to know:

  1. This marks the second investment by KKR in a subsidiary of Reliance Industries, following a Rs 11,367 crore investment in Jio Platforms announced earlier this year.

  2. KKR follows US-based private equity firm Silver Lake, which agreed to take a 1.75 per cent  stake in Reliance Retail Ventures for Rs 7,500 crore earlier this month. Global investors from the likes of Facebook and Google are bullish on the Reliance Industries group businesses. 

  3. Reliance Industries has been aggressively building its retail business as it looks to attract potential investors over the next few quarters.

  4. Expanding its footprint into the country's retail sector, Reliance Industries purchased the retail, wholesale, logistics and warehousing businesses of Future Group for ₹ 24,713 crore last month.

  5. In May, Reliance Industries launched JioMart, an online grocery service in a move aimed at rivalling Amazon's local unit and Walmart's Flipkart in the huge market.



Comments
Reliance Industries

Also Read

Track Coronavirus pandemic in India and get the latest COVID-19 news from around the world on ndtv.com/coronavirus

Watch Live News:

nd-india