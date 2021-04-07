Mukesh Ambani Tops Forbes List Of Richest Indian, Gautam Adani Close Second

With a net worth of Rs 8,450 crore, Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani regained the first spot in the Forbes list of India's 10 richest people. Mukesh Ambani, who is also Asia's richest person, was closely followed by Adani Group chief Gautam Adani, having a net worth of Rs 5,050 crore. Yesterday, the Adani Group became the third Indian company to cross $100 billion in market capitalisation. In the Forbes list, the third rank was claimed by HCL Founder Shiv Nadar with a net worth of Rs 2,350 crore. According to Forbes, the total number of Indian billionaires increased to 140 this year from 102 last year

Meanwhile, according to BSE data, the total market value of six listed Adani Group firms stood at over $ 104 billion. On Tuesday, shares of four out of six listed Adani Group companies touched all-time highs. The jump in shares came after Adani Ports and Special Economic Zones (APSEZ) acquired a full 100 per cent stake in Krishnapatanma Port of Andhra Pradesh on Monday. Previously, Mukesh Ambani-led-Reliance Industries and Tata Group achieved the milestone of crossing $100 billion in market value.