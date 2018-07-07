Mukesh Ambani Reappointed As Managing Director Of Reliance Industries

Billionaire Mukesh Ambani also holds the post of chairman at the conglomerate

Mumbai: Shareholders of Reliance Industries (RIL) have reappointed Mukesh D Ambani as the company's managing director for a period of five years commencing from April 19, 2019. Mr Ambani also holds the post of chairman at the conglomerate.

According to a regulatory filing on the BSE, Reliance Industries revealed that the decision was taken by the shareholders at the company's 41st annual general meeting (AGM) held here recently.

Over 98.50 per cent of shareholders voted in favour of the ordinary resolution to reappoint Mr Ambani.

Mr Ambani, who is the richest Indian, has kept his annual compensation unchanged at Rs 15 crore for the 10th consecutive year. His compensation includes salary and allowances, perquisites, and commission payable.

In addition, the shareholders also approved the company's plan "to offer or invitation to subscribe to redeemable non-convertible debentures on private placement", of an aggregate nominal value up to Rs 20,000 crore.