Mark Zuckerberg, Mukesh Ambani Discuss The Opportunities For Digital India

Fuel For India 2020 Event: Mukesh Ambani interacts with Mark Zuckerberg in a virtual conversation.

Mark Zuckerberg, CEO, Facebook, and Mukesh Dhirubhai Ambani, Chairman & Managing Director, Reliance Industries, met virtually for the first-ever Facebook Fuel for India 2020 event Tuesday. "India is a very special and important country for us," Mr Zuckerberg said. "Millions of people here use our products every day to stay in touch with friends and family. Whether it's a WhatsApp message, or a Facebook post, or photos on Instagram. And millions of small businesses across the country use WhatsApp business and Messenger to reach customers, manage orders, and grow their businesses. And in fact, we actually test some of our new features here first, before rolling them out globally."

Both Mr Ambani and Mr Zuckerberg recognized Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Digital India Vision that, they said, opened up new opportunities for the industry to partner with the government to accelerate growth and development through technology.

In April, Facebook announced investment of $5.7 billion (Rs 43,574 crore) in Reliance Industries' digital services arm, Jio Platforms.

"India is building local capabilities and tech capacity, to power innovative new business models and provide Indian citizens access to digital and financial inclusion," Mr Zuckerberg added. "So, decisions that are made here, shape the global discussion about how technology can drive more economic opportunity and better outcomes for people. And a lot of Indian organizations are leading the way, and using technology to build safer communities and more inclusive financial systems."

Mr Ambani agreed. "I am sure this event will provide a lot of fuel of ideas to fire India's growth engine as you just described," Mr Ambani said. "The most powerful idea that can propel India's growth is that young people can create great enterprises and new businesses. And all the young Indian people see an inspiring young icon in Mark Zuckerberg. They are motivated when they see how in just 14 years, Facebook has become the face of a digitally connected India."