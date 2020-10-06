Abu Dhabi Investment Authority Invests Rs 5,512.50 Crore In Reliance Retail

Reliance Retail Ventures, the retail arm of billionaire Mukesh Ambani-promoted Reliance Industries, has sold 1.2 per cent stake in the company to Abu Dhabi Investment Authority (ADIA) for Rs 5,512.50 crore. The investment by Abu Dhabi Investment Authority values Reliance Retail Ventures at a pre-money equity value of Rs 4.29 lakh crore, the company said in a press release.

"With this investment, RRVL has raised Rs 37,710 crore from leading global investors including Silver Lake, KKR, General Atlantic, Mubadala, GIC, TPG and ADIA in less than four weeks," Reliance Retail said.

"We are delighted with ADIA's current investment and continued support and hope to benefit from its strong track record of over four decades of value creation globally. The investment by ADIA is a further endorsement of Reliance Retail's performance and potential and the inclusive and transformational New Commerce business model that it is rolling out," Mukesh Ambani, chairman and managing director of Reliance Industries said in a statement.

Reliance Retail Limited, a subsidiary of RRVL, operates India's largest, fastest growing and most profitable retail business serving close to 640 million footfalls across its 12,000 stores nationwide.

Last week, Abu Dhabi-based state fund Mubadala invested Rs 6,247.5 crore in Reliance Retail Ventures for 1.40 per cent stake in the company.

Reliance Industries shares ended 0.05 per cent lower at Rs 2,210 on the BSE ahead of the announcement of investment by ADIA.