Mukesh Ambani Launches Jio Giga Fiber At RIL's 41st AGM

Reliance Industries (RIL) chairman and managing director Mukesh Ambani on Thursday launched JioGigaFiber at RIL's 41st annual general meeting (AGM). This is the broadband service of Reliance Jio, Reliance Industries' telecom arm that will be spread in 1,100 cities of India. "The JioGigaFiber will allow the users to watch 600 plus TV channels, thousands of movies and millions of songs at your will," said Akash Ambani, Mukesh's son.

Besides the JioGiga Fiber, RIL also announced monsoon hungama offer, that will enable the JioPhone users to replace their existing feature phones for a small price of Rs 501. This means the effective entry cost has been reduced from Rs 1500 to as low as Rs 501.

Also starting August 15, the JioPhone 2 will be made available for Rs 2,999. Further details will be made available on Jio.com

"Our goal is that Jio reaches in every district, taluka, gram panchayat of India," said Mukesh Ambani.

"Jio phone has taken the country by storm. We have over 25 million jio phone users in india. We are now taking the jio phone to another level," said Mr Ambani.

"We still lack behind in fixed line broadband and currently stand at 134th in global ranking poor fixed line infra. More than 80 percent internet usage happens indoors in home and offices. So, optical fiber based broadband is the future," he added.

"Jio is determined to bring India among the top 5 in the fixed line broadband. Jio has invested Rs 250 000 crore digital infrastructure which is the largest anywhere in the world," he said in the address.

