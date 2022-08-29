India Beacon Of Growth, Stability: Mukesh Ambani

Mukesh Ambani said the world has almost overcome the COVID-19 pandemic.

Billionaire Mukesh Ambani on Monday said India stands as a beacon of growth and stability amid global crisis.

There is severe economic stress in many parts of the world, he said at his company Reliance Industries' 45th annual shareholders' meeting.

"The world has almost overcome the COVID-19 pandemic. However, there is uncertainty...owing to heightened geopolitical tensions and global risks," he said.

"There is severe economic stress in many parts of the world." Rising fuel, food and fertiliser prices are impacting everyone, he said adding high inflation and supply disruptions threaten to trigger a global recession.

"Amidst this widespread unpredictability, India stands tall as a beacon of growth and stability,"Mr Ambani said.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)