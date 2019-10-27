Muhurat Trading LIVE Updates: Sensex Rises Over 300 Points, Nifty Crosses 11,650

Like Private Sector Life Insurance Companies: Deven Choksey

Mid- and small-cap stocks underperformed their larger peers in Samvat 2075. Deven Choksey of KR Choksey Investment Managers advises investors to look at individual stocks rather than the index.





"One should not go strictly by the index and should look at individual companies. What we are observing right now is that the companies which have developed the capability, scalability and those who have provided the bandwidth are growing systematically and faster and going ahead this will be the trend and reality," Mr Choksey told NDTV.





In my view point index can be looked at from the point of direction but beyond a point one should not look at it, he said. "Last year our choice was insurance particularly life insurance business and we continue to like this space. Among the individual shares we like Bajaj Finserv, HDFC Life, Ashok Leyland, Minda Corporation and Reliance Industries."



