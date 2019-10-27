Muhurat Trading LIVE Updates: Sensex Rises Over 300 Points, Nifty Crosses 11,650

Domestic stock markets will open for a special trading session shortly. Every year, the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) and National Stock Exchange (NSE) conduct a one-hour session on the day of Diwali. The special trading window - or the Muhurat trading session - is to mark the beginning of year Samvat 2076, which will end on the eve of Diwali 2020. October 27 marks the beginning of Samvat 2076. The one-hour session will begin at 6:15 pm and end at 7:15 pm. In Samvat 2075 – the period from Diwali 2018 (November 7) to Diwali 2019 (October 27), the S&P BSE Sensex index climbed 11.62 per cent whereas the broader NSE Nifty benchmark gained 10.01 per cent. Many traders believe gains made during this session bring prosperity and wealth in the year ahead.
Here are latest updates about the movement in domestic stock markets during the Muhurat trading session:
Like Private Sector Life Insurance Companies: Deven Choksey
Mid- and small-cap stocks underperformed their larger peers in Samvat 2075. Deven Choksey of KR Choksey Investment Managers advises investors to look at individual stocks rather than the index.
"One should not go strictly by the index and should look at individual companies. What we are observing right now is that the companies which have developed the capability, scalability and those who have provided the bandwidth are growing systematically and faster and going ahead this will be the trend and reality," Mr Choksey told NDTV.
In my view point index can be looked at from the point of direction but beyond a point one should not look at it, he said. "Last year our choice was insurance particularly life insurance business and we continue to like this space. Among the individual shares we like Bajaj Finserv, HDFC Life, Ashok Leyland, Minda Corporation and Reliance Industries."
Midcap, Smallcap Stocks Underperfomed In Samvat 2075
While the Sensex and Nifty clocked double-digit percentage returns in Samvat 2075, the broader markets underperformed, amid the country's economic growth falling to an over six-year low of 5 per cent in Q1.
In Samvat 2075, the broader markets massively underperformed their larger peers. The Nifty Midcap 100 index fell 6.36 per cent in the period between November 7 last year and October 25, 2019 (Samvat 2075). The Nifty Smallcap 100 index plunged 9.59 per cent during this period.
Sensex Soars Over 400 Points In Pre-Open Market
The S&P BSE Sensex index climbed to as high as 39,490.13 in the pre-opening session, up
432.07 points - or 1.11 per cent - from its previous close. At 6:07 pm, the Sensex was up 339.61 points - or 0.87 per cent - at 39,397.67 while the broader Nifty was at 11,662.35, up 78.45 points - or 0.68 per cent - from the previous close.
Sensex
In Samvat 2075, which began on November 7, 2018 (Diwali 2018) and ended on the eve of Diwali 2019 (October 26, 2019), the Sensex climbed 11.62 per cent (4,066.15 points) whereas the broader NSE Nifty benchmark gained 10.01 per cent (1,053.9 points).
Samvat 2075: A Close Look At Top Movers
Top Nifty Gainers
Top Nifty Losers
BSE, NSE To Begin Muhurat Trading Session Shortly
Stock exchanges BSE and NSE are set to conduct a special, one-hour trading session shortly. Also known as the Muhurat trading session, the one-hour event marks the beginning of the Hindu new year.
The pre-opening session will be conducted from 6:00 pm to 6:08 pm on both bourses. This will be followed by a regular trading session from 6:15 pm to 7:15 pm. Many traders believe gains made during this session bring prosperity and wealth in the year ahead.