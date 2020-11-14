Diwali 2020: Muhurat Trading Session To Begin Shortly. Here's All You Need To Know

Diwali 2020: The one-hour Muhurat trading session will begin at 6:15 pm

Muhurat Trading 2020: Stock exchanges BSE and NSE will shortly conduct a special trading session - called Muhurat trading session - on account of Diwali. The one-hour Muhurat trading session will begin at 6:15 pm. Diwali 2020 marks the beginning of Samvat 2077, the Hindu calendar year which will end on the eve of Diwali next year. In Samvat 2076, the Sensex gave a return of more than 11 per cent. (Also Read: Brokerages' Top Brokerage Calls For Samvat 2077)

Muhurat Trading Timings

Start Time End Time Block deal session 17:45 18:00 Pre-open* 18:00 18:08 Normal market 18:15 19:15 Call auction illiquid session* 18:20 19:05 Closing session 19:25 19:35 Trade modification cut-off time 18:15 19:45 (Source: NSE)

"Muhurat trading is the auspicious stock market trading for an hour on Diwali (Deepawali)... As Diwali also marks the beginning of the New Year, it is believed that Muhurat trading on this day brings n wealth and prosperity throughout the year," according to the NSE.

Muhurat Trading - Segments

Muhurat Trading Session Capital Equity Derivatives Currency Derivatives Commodity Derivatives Securities Lending & Borrowing Scheme Block deal session 17:45 - 18:00 Pre-open market 18:00 - 18:08 Normal market 18:15 - 19:15 18:15 - 19:15 18:15 - 19:15 18:15 - 19:15 18:15 - 19:15 Call auction illiquid session* 18:20 - 19:05 Closing session 19:25 - 19:35 Set up cut-off time for position limit/collateral value 19:25 Trade modification 18:15 - 19:45 19:25 19:25 19:25 (Source: NSE)

Both stock exchanges will remain closed on November 16 for Diwali Balipratipada.