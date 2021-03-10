MTAR Technologies: How To Check Share Allotment Status

MTAR Technologies manufactures equipment for defence, aerospace and nuclear energy sectors

MTAR Technologies is likely to finalise the IPO share allotment today i.e. March 10. The Rs 596-crore public issue was subscribed by a whooping 200.79 times; the reserved portion of qualified institutional investors was subscribed 164.99 times, non-institutional investors segment was subscribed 650.79 times and retail portion, subscribed 28.4 times. The IPO consisted of fresh issue of Rs 123.52 crore and an offer for sale of Rs 472.90 crore.

The Hyderabad-based MTAR Technologies manufactures equipment for the defence, aerospace and nuclear energy sectors.

JM Financial and IIFL Securities are the book running lead managers to the public issue and kfintech is the registrar to the issue.

Here's how to check the share allotment status of MTAR Technologies

Registrar's website

Acess the registrar's website, https://kcas.kfintech.com/ipostatus/

Select MTAR Technologies in the dropdown box

In case you use the Application Number option, select ASBA/NON-ASBA in the dropdown and enter Application Number, in case you use DPID/Client ID option, select NSDL/CDSL and enter DPID and client ID, and in case of PAN Number option, enter the PAN Number

Enter Captcha

Click on the 'Submit' button

BSE Website

Access the BSE website.

Select Issue Type - Equity

Select Issue Name - MTAR Technologies

Enter Application Number and PAN Number

Click on the 'Search' button

MTAR Technologies will initiate the process of refunds and unblocking of funds from the ASBA account on March 12. The equity shares will be credited to depository accounts of eligible allottees around March 15 and are likely to be listed on the bourses on March 16.