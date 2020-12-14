Mrs Bectors Food Specialties IPO Opens Tomorrow: Key Things To Know

Incorporated in 1995, Mrs Bectors Food Specialties produces cookies, creams, crackers and digestives

Mrs Bectors Food Specialties' Rs 540.54 crore initial public offering (IPO) will open for subscription tomorrow i.e. December 15. The initial public offer will be open for three days, until December 17. The company has fixed the issue price at Rs 286-288 per share. The shares are likely to be listed on the bourses on December 28.

The bakery products maker's IPO consists of a fresh issue of Rs 40.54 crore and an offer for sale of Rs 500 crore by existing shareholders. Linus Private Limited will sell equity shares worth Rs 245 crore, Mabel Private Limited will sell Rs 38.5 crore, GW Crown, Rs 186 crore and GW Confectionary, Rs 30.5 crore.

Mrs Bectors Food Specialties will utilise funds from the fresh issue for expansion of its Rajpura manufacturing facility.

Retail investors can apply for a minimum one lot of 50 shares and in multiples thereof, extending up to 13 lots.

Incorporated in 1995, Mrs Bectors Food Specialties produces a variety of biscuits such as cookies, creams, crackers, digestives and glucose under the flagship brand 'Mrs Bector's Cremica'. It also manufactures bakery products, including breads, buns, pizza base and cakes, under brand 'English Oven'. Mr Anoop Bector is the promoter of the company.

SBI Capital Markets, ICICI Securities and IIFL Securities are the book running lead managers to the public issue, while Link Intime India is the registrar to the issue.

