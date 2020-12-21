Mrs Bectors Food Specialities: Here's How To Check Share Allotment Status

The share sale took place between December 15 and December 17 at a price of Rs 286-Rs 288 per share.

The Rs 540 crore Mrs Bectors Food Specialities' IPO broke the record of all initial public offering (IPO) subscriptions this year. The primary market offering was subscribed by a gigantic 198 times, receiving bids for 262.10 crore shares as against the offer size of 1.32 crore equity shares (excluding anchor book), as per subscription data on the stock exchanges. The high-networth individual (HNI) portion was subscribed 620.85 times, qualified institutional buyer (QIB) category, 176.85 times and retail category saw 29.3 times subscription.

The share sale took place between December 15 and December 17, at a price of Rs 286-Rs 288 per share.

The IPO comprised a fresh issue of equity shares worth Rs 40.54 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) by existing shareholders, amounting to Rs 500 crore.

Mrs Bectors Food Specialities manufactures cookies, creams, crackers, digestives and glucose under the brand name, Mrs. Bector's Cremica, and savoury and sweet categories under the brand, English Oven.

Here's how to check Mrs Bector's Food Specialities IPO allotment status:

Visit the registrar's website (Linkintime)

Click on 'Select company' and on 'Mrs Bector's Food Specialities IPO'

Enter either, your PAN number, application number or client ID

Enter the captcha and click 'submit'

Visit the BSE Website