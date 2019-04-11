MRPL To Shut Crude Unit, Other Facilities From Mid-April: Report

MRPL plans to shut a 60,000 barrels per day (bpd) crude unit

Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Ltd plans to shut a 60,000 barrels per day (bpd) crude unit and some secondary units for maintenance from mid-April for about a month, a company source said.

MRPL, a subsidiary of the country's top explore Oil and Natural Gas Corp, operates a 300,000 bpd refinery in southern India.

"Apart from regular maintenance, we will be readying the units to hook up a gasoline treating unit towards the end of the year," this source said.

MRPL will be commissioning gasoline treating units to maximise production of Euro-VI compliant petrol.

India has set a target for a country-wide roll out of Euro VI compliant fuels from April 2020.

MRPL did not respond to Reuters email seeking comments.

