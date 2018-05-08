Mother's Day Contest. Government Of India Offers Prize Money For Sharing Stories The winning write-up is meant to be used by the Government of India for publicity material on social media accounts

On the occasion of Mother's Day that falls on May 13, the government of India, via MyGov, invites citizens to share their stories and habits that they have inculcated from their mothers. The winning entry will be given a prize money of Rs 2,000 in cash. In the stories, one is expected to share the experiences, stories, incidents from their childhood to adulthood to generate warmth and gratitude for mothers across the country. The entries can range from trivial incidents such as that of riding a bicycle to the biggest changes that occurred in your lives because of your mother. Anyone who is found infringing on others' copyright would be disqualified from the competition. Government of India does not bear any responsibility for copyright violations or infringements of intellectual property carried out by the participants.1. Participants are invited to send a write-up in fewer than 200 words.2. Only one winning entry will be given a cash prize of Rs 2,000. The entries would be judged on the basis of elements of creativity, originality, composition, simplicity, literary skills and how well they communicate the idea.3. The winning write-up will be used by the Government of India for publicity material on social media accounts and for any other use as may be deemed appropriate. 4. The write-up has to be in English or Hindi.5. The contest is open for all general public for all age groups. The participants are requested to follow/ like the Ministry's social media accounts to be updated with the developments of the contest. Twitter (@MinistryWCD& @ManekaGandhiBJP) and Facebook (@MinistryWCD& @ManekaGandhiOfficial).