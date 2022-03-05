Mother Dairy Milk Prices To Be Dearer By Rs 2 From Tomorrow

Mother Dairy will raise milk prices by Rs 2 per litre from tomorrow

Mother Dairy will raise milk prices by Rs 2 per litre in the Delhi national capital region (NCR) with effect from tomorrow (Sunday, March 6).

The price rise has been effected due to rise in procurement costs.

The hike by Mother Dairy within a week of a similar price rise effected by Amul and Parag Milk Foods.

"In view of the rising procurement prices (amount paid to farmers), fuel costs and costs of packaging material, Mother Dairy is compelled to raise its liquid milk prices by Rs 2 per litre in Delhi NCR with effect from March 6, 2022," the company said on Saturday.

Subsequently full cream milk will cost Rs 59 per litre from Sunday, up from Rs 57 per litre on Saturday.

Prices of toned milk will rise to cost Rs 49, while double toned milk will now cost Rs 43 per litre. Cow milk prices have been hiked to Rs 51 per litre from Rs 49 per litre.

Bulk vended milk (token milk) price has been raised to Rs 46 from Rs 44 per litre.

It has also raised milk prices by Rs 2 per litre in Haryana, Western Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand.

Markets beyond these select regions will be revised in a phased manner.

Mother Dairy Milk is available in over 100 cities across the country.

"The company has been experiencing a surge in varied input costs which have increased multifold," it said.

The procurement prices (amount paid to farmers) have alone firmed up by about 8-9 per cent since July 2021. The other costs have also gone up.

"The surge in farm prices is only being partially passed on to the consumers, with an effective revision of only 4 per cent, which is lower than the increase witnessed in the farm prices and overall food inflation, thereby securing the interests of both the stakeholders," Mother Dairy said.