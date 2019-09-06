Mother Dairy Hikes Cow Milk Prices From Today: 5 Things To Know

Milk prices: The company has hiked the prices to Rs 23 per half-litre pack and Rs 44 per one-litre pack

Milk supplier Mother Dairy has hiked the price of cow milk by Rs 2 per litre in the national capital, citing higher procurement cost from farmers. Mother Dairy - which is a wholly-owned subsidiary of the National Dairy Development Board (NDDB) - has increased the price of cow milk by Rs 2 to Rs 23 per half-litre pack and Rs 44 per one-litre pack. There has been no increase in rates of other variants of milk. The new rates are effective from Friday, September 6. The company had earlier hiked the milk prices by Rs 2 per litre.

Here are five things to know about the latest milk prices at Mother Dairy outlets:

1. "The retail price has been increased as the company is paying more to farmers for procuring raw milk. Raw cow milk prices have firmed up to the tune of Rs 2.50 to Rs 3 per litre in the last two-three months," Mother Dairy spokesperson was quoted as saying in a report by news agency Press Trust of India. "Hence, we are compelled to increase the consumer prices of the cow milk variant," he said.

2. In May, Mother Dairy increased the price of milk by Re 1 per one-litre pack and by 2 per litre per half-litre pack.

3. Mother Dairy recently partnered with Delhi's public transport operator, Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC). The company has been allotted space to operate 31 kiosks, of which 21 have been setup at various locations of DTC bus depots, terminals, colonies, etc.

4. Mother Dairy supplies around 30 lakh litres milk in the Delhi-NCR region. That includes 8 lakh litres of cow milk.

5. The company also offers products in the categories of edible oils, fruits and vegetables, frozen vegetables, pulses, processed food like fruit juices and jams, according to its website - motherdairy.com.

