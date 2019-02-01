MoS Railways Expects More Investment

Minister of State for Railways expects more investment

Minister of State for Railways Manoj Sinha on Friday morning said that he was expecting more investment in railways from the Interim Budget for 2019-20, which Finance Minister Piyush Goyal will present in the Lok Sabha at 11 am.

The way the Central government has increased the investment in railways, from installing CCTV cameras to Wi-Fi, I believe investment in railways will certainly be increased, Sinha told ANI.

Railways capital expenditure for the year 2018-19 had been pegged at Rs 1,48,528 crore. A large part of the Capex was devoted to capacity creation. As many as 4,000 kilometers of electrified railway network was slated for commissioning during 2017-18.

There was provision for adequate number of rolling stock 12,000 wagons, 5,160 coaches and approximately 7,00 locomotives were to be procured during 2018-19. Over 3600-km of track renewal was targeted during the current fiscal.

