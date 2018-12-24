'More Than Just A Building': Realty Developer Kalpataru On Upcoming Project Vista In Noida

Kalpataru, with a 49-year legacy, has found its way to Noida, where they have envisioned a first-of-its-kind living experience. Splendidly created, tastefully crafted and magnificently placed, Kalpataru Vista is more than just a building with four walls; it is about a life beyond them. A life that feels like a vacation, away from daily stress and worry. They promise to make each day feel like a getaway, beyond the confines of your 9 to 5 routine.

Nestled within 110 acres of lush green golf course lie the majestic twin towers of Kalpataru Vista. The project features ultra-luxurious 3 and 4 BHK residences and duplexes with stunning views of the golf course. Vista also boasts of characteristic Ecodecks, lavish balconies and terraces. The brilliant minds behind this exquisite project are Hans Brouwer and Toby Kyle from Singapore, Rahul Kumar from Delhi, Abhishek Mathur from Mumbai and David Skelley from Sydney.

What promises the 'life of a vacation' is their wide array of amenities like a spectacular infinity pool, a golf course landscape, a grand clubhouse with a well-equipped gymnasium, a spa and much more. Add to this the stunning views of the horizon that the residents of this posh project will get to experience.

The golf course requires more than just a mention. Conceptualized and designed by Canada's renowned architect Graham Cooke, the golf course is spread across 80 acres with splendid water bodies and 62 bunkers. And if that wasn't enough, the landscape includes an additional 30 acres of a 9-hole executive golf course with three water bodies and 18 bunkers. Located amidst this 18-hole signature golf course, it offers more than just the views of the golf course. The lush landscapes, sparkling water bodies and the greens make for a truly beautiful view all around.

The perfect getaway

This project offers not only a luxurious lifestyle, but also makes for convenient travel. Vista is positioned for easy access to the upcoming Jewar airport, educational institutions, a multi-specialty hospital, commercial space for corporate offices and neighbouring retail shops for quick buying. Adding on, the ongoing construction of a 135-km, 6-lane Eastern Peripheral Expressway connects Noida and Gurgaon, which eases out out-station travel too.

All in all, Kalpataru Vista aims to give you a truly majestic life, by designing a lifestyle that feels like a getaway every single day.

Disclaimer: This is an advertorial and NDTV is not responsible for the accuracy and completeness of the same.