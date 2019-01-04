NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketLifestyleHealthFoodTechHOPAutoবাংলাதமிழ்WeddingsAppsTrainsArt
Profit
More Than Adequate 2,000 Rupee Notes In System, Says Government

The comment comes a day after a media report, which stated that the government has stopped printing 2,000 rupee notes and plans to phase it out.

Banking & Financial Services | | Updated: January 04, 2019 12:36 IST
There has been no recent decision regarding 2,000 rupee note production, Subhash Chandra Garg said.


New Delhi: 

Government has not yet decided on further printing of 2,000 rupee notes as there are more than adequate notes of this denomination in the system, Economic Affairs Secretary Subhash Chandra Garg said.

Printing of notes is planned as per requirement, and now, 2,000 rupee notes constitutes 35 percent by value of the total circulation, Garg added.

"There has been no recent decision regarding 2,000 rupee note production," Garg said in a tweet.

The comment comes a day after a media report, which stated that the government has stopped printing 2,000 rupee notes and plans to phase it out.

