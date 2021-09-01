More Than 28 Lakh Accounts Opened Under Atal Pension Yojana During 2021-22

More than 28 lakh accounts have been opened under Atal Pension Yojana during 2021-22

With more than 28 lakh new accounts having been opened under Atal Pension Yojana (APY) during the current financial year itself, enrolments under the scheme crossed 3.30 crore as per Finance Ministry's data compiled till August 25, 2021.

Out of these 3.35 crore enrolments, around 78 per cent subscribers are those who have opted for Rs 1,000 pension plan, while around 14 per cent have opted for Rs 5,000 plan.

Also out of the total subscribers, 44 per cent are women while 44 per cent of subscribers belong with the age group of 18 years to 25 years.

Under APY, a guaranteed pension scheme of Government of India and administered by Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (PFRDA), any Indian citizen between the age group of 18 and 40 years of age can become subscriber, in any bank or post office where he or she has an account.

Under the scheme, a subscriber receives a minimum guaranteed pension of Rs 1,000 to Rs. 5,000 per month, depending upon his contribution, from the age of 60 years. The same pension is paid to the spouse of the subscriber and on the demise of both the subscriber and the spouse, the pension wealth as accumulated till the age of 60 years, goes to the nominee.