More Than 209 Lakh Tonnes Of Paddy Procured In Current Kharif Season

More than 209 lakh tonnes of paddy has been procured during the current Kharif season

A total procurement of 209.52 lakh tonnes of paddy has been made by the government so far during the ongoing Kharif marketing season, which is worth more than Rs 41,066.80 crore.

The Kharif marketing season (KMS) 2021-22 runs from October to September.

In a statement issued by the food ministry, it was informed that 209.52 lakh tonnes of paddy has been purchased till November 8 during the ongoing Kharif marketing season.

Paddy has been procured from Chandigarh, Gujarat, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Uttrakhand, Telangana, Rajasthan, Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Bihar, it said.

"As a result of which, about 11.57 lakh farmers have been benefited with a minimum support price or MSP value of Rs 41,066.80 crore," the statement said.