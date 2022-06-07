More Than 1.67 Lakh Companies Registered In 2021-22: Nirmala Sitharaman

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has said companies' registration has been smooth

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday said that the Ministry of Corporate Affairs Ministry registered more than 1.67 lakh companies in 2021-22. In 2020-21, 1.55 lakh companies had been registered.

This shows that the mechanism through which the ministry was registering companies was easy and the ground was not made difficult by the Coronavirus pandemic, she said while addressing a function in the national capital.

Ms Sitharaman, who is also in charge of the Corporate Affairs Ministry, further said that during the pandemic, there has been a significant increase in the retail investor numbers.

"If foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) are going away, retail Investors have come in a big way. They seem to act as shock absorbers if FPIs or foreign institutional investors (FIIs) go away...This has ensured that markets do no show ups and downs," she said.

Speaking on digitisation, Ms Sitharaman said that regulators and other entities should be well advanced and ahead of the curve in understanding it, to ensure that there is no misuse of technologies.