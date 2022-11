Indonesia's GoTo cuts 1,300 workers or 12% of total employees

Indonesia's biggest tech firm, PT GoTo Gojek Tokopedia Tbk, has cut 1,300 workers or about 12% of its permanent employees, the company said on Friday.

The decision aims to make the company more "agile" and maintain growth amid challenging global economic conditions, GoTo added in its statement.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)