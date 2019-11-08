NDTVBusiness हिन्दीMoviesCricketLifestyleHealthFoodTechHOPAutoSwasthবাংলাதமிழ்AppsTrainsArt
Moody's Lowers India's Outlook To 'Negative' From 'Stable'

Moody's said it estimates that the country's growth slowdown is in part long-lasting while backing its other ratings for India.

November 08, 2019
Moody's Lowers India's Outlook To 'Negative' From 'Stable'

The economy grew 5.0% year-on-year between April and June, its weakest pace since 2013


Moody's Investors Service on Thursday changed its outlook on India's ratings to "negative" from "stable", citing increasing risks that the country's economic growth will remain lower than in the past.

The outlook partly reflects government and policy ineffectiveness in addressing economic weakness, which led to an increase in debt burden from already high levels, the ratings agency said.

India's economy grew only 5.0 per cent year-on-year between April and June, its weakest pace since 2013, as consumer demand and government spending slowed amid global trade frictions.

The international ratings agency said it estimates that the country's growth slowdown is in part long-lasting while backing its other ratings for India.



