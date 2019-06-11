Moody's Places Yes Bank Under Review For Downgrade

Rating agency Moody's placed Yes Bank under review for downgrade on Tuesday, citing the private-sector lender's exposure to weak companies in the country's financial sector.

"The review for downgrade takes into account Moody's expectation that the ongoing liquidity pressure on finance companies will negatively impact the credit profile of Yes Bank, given the bank's sizeable exposure to weaker companies in the sector," the rating agency said in a note.

Shares of Yes Bank pared gains sharply in afternoon trade, and were up 2.7 per cent, as of 09:47 GMT or 3:17 pm IST.