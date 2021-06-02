Tata Motors Edges Higher Post April Sales Numbers

At 9:45 am, Tata Motors shares were trading at Rs 320.60, higher by 0.66 per cent, on the BSE.

Tata Motors shares have edged higher on the BSE a day after the auto major reported a decline in domestic sales for the month of May. Tata Motors reported sales of 24,552 units in May 2021, marking a 38 per cent month-on-month decline compared to 39,530 units in April 2021. At 9:45 am, Tata Motors shares were trading at Rs 320.60, higher by 0.66 per cent, on the BSE.

Tata Motors' combined sales in the domestic and international market for May 2021 stood at 26,661 vehicles.

Commercial vehicles sales in May 2021 stood at 11,401 units, a 32 per cent decline compared to 16,644 units sold in April 2021. Exports of commercial vehicles stood at 2,030 units in May 2021, marking an eight per cent drop month-on-month, compared to 2,209 units in April 2021.

The BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty were trading lower by 0.4 per cent each at 51,716.650 and 15,529.65 respectively, at the time.